China Accuses US Of 'unilateralism' After Joining Global Arms Trade Treaty At UN

China took a veiled swipe at the United States after it joined a global arms trade treaty on July 6, depositing the instrument of accession to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) of China to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, accused the United States of bullying and unilateralism by walking away from international obligations.

“Certain country...walked away from international commitments, and launched acts of unilateralism and bullying,” Zhang said in a statement.

The treaty was signed by the then-US President Barack Obama but was never ratified by the Senate after opposition from the National Rifle Association. Later, US President Donald Trump expressed his intention to revoke the signatory status, informing the UN chief that Washington had no legal obligations from its 2013 signature.

“This has brought huge uncertainties to the global strategic balance and stability, and seriously undermined the joint efforts of all countries to tackle global challenges,” said Zhang, adding that major powers need to set an example by contributing to safeguarding the international order.

During a legislative session on June 20, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress agreed to join the treaty. The ATT entered into force on December 24, 2014, which regulates the international trade in conventional arms - from small arms to battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

'Measure to support multilateralism'

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on June 22 that Beijing is committed to efforts to "enhance peace and stability" across the globe and that joining the treaty was "another important measure for China to support multilateralism". Zhao said that China has always attached great importance to the problems caused by the illegal transfer and abuse of conventional arms.

“As a country engaged in normal military trade, China has always strictly managed military exports and has established a fairly complete system of military export control policies and regulations,” said the spokesperson.

