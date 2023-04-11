China Calls On All Countries To Reject Taiwan's Secession After Macron's US Remark

China on Monday announced that it wants all countries of the world to understand the core of the Taiwan issue and stand in solidarity to oppose any form of the island's independence or external forces that promote it. Speaking at a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Europe should not be dragged into the geopolitical confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan.

Is it in our interest to accelerate a crisis in Taiwan, no: Macron in China

Macron, during the China visit, said that the EU shall no longer conform to "the American rhythm," and that it should "wake up" and think about its interests and future. “The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) in Taiwan? No," Macron said in an interview. "The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction," he went on to add. French President reiterated that Europe must reduce its dependency on the United States, and avoid getting roped into its issues relating to China as well as the Taiwan question.

"We hope that all countries will realize the essence of the Taiwan issue, adhere to the one-China principle and firmly oppose any form of Taiwan's independence and separatist activities," Wang said at a state briefing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that the biggest threat to the Taiwan Strait was the separatist activities on the island which is publicly backed by the US. China considers the breakaway island as its sovereign territory under the 'One China policy and during multiple instances has threatened to take the self-administered island using coercion and military means. As he paid an official visit to China last week, Macron underscored the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations, as well as hailed Beijing's role in the international arena. He also held a 1.5-hour discussion with President Xi Jinping, State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji about China's concerns and the country's role in the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.