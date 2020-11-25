China Cries Foul Over India's Ban On Its 43 Mobile Apps: 'Glaring Violation Of WTO Rules'

A day after India announced a ban on another 43 more mobile apps, China has cried foul with its Foreign Ministry claiming that the move violates the rules set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, on Wednesday, remarked that the Chinese government has always asked companies to observe international rules and local laws when indulging in business overseas. The 43 apps were banned by the Indian government on Tuesday for engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of the state and public order.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "For four times since June, India has imposed restrictions on smartphone apps with Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security. These moves in glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them."

Urging the Indian government to reverse its ban, Zhao Lijian asserted that the trade cooperation between the two countries is 'mutually beneficial'. "The Indian government has the responsibility to follow market principles and protect the lawful rights and interests of international investors including Chinese companies. China-India economic and trade cooperation, by nature, is mutually beneficial. India should immediately correct its discriminatory approach and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation," he said.

The Indian government had first imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps on June 29 this year post the violent faceoff at Galwan valley where 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred. Since then, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has frequently blocked several apps of Chinese-origin alleging that it had received many complaints of these Chinese apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India. Till date 267 Chinese mobile apps have been banned in India including popular gaming app PUBG, Tik-Tok, Shareit and UC Browser.

Following the violent standoff at Galwan Valley, the Indian Government also made it mandatory foreign investments from countries that share a land border with India to seek prior approval from the Centre. The decision meant that countries sharing border with India, including China, would have to face government scrutiny. Also, imports have been substantially reduced in a bid to promote indigenous companies and products under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

