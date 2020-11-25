China Issues Statement After India Blocks Another 43 Mobile Apps; Says It 'firmly Opposes'

Responding to media queries about the banning of mobile applications by India, the Chinese side has once again cited the WHO rules and said that it opposes such a move by the country. On Wednesday, China said that it expects India to ensure a "fair, impartial, and non-discriminatory business environment" while reacting to the move by India to ban 43 more mobile apps. In a statement, the Chinese side said that it hopes India will "rectify the discriminatory practices", as China and India can provide opportunities to each other for development.

Here is the full statement:

"We firmly oppose the Indian side's repeated use of "national security" as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile apps with a Chinese background.

The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulators and conform to public order and good morals.



We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial, and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WHO rules.

China and India are opportunities for development to each rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation."

READ | India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here

Here is the full list of mobile app banned:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

READ | 118 more Chinese Apps banned including PUBG amid faceoff at LAC; full list here

Previous bans on Chinese Apps

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Centre had blocked access to 59 Chinese apps including much-used apps -- Tik-Tok, Shareit, UC Browser among others which was termed as the first digital strike followed by banning 47 more Chinese apps which were said to be the light versions of the previously banned apps. This action against China was taken after the continued faceoff between the security forces of India and China in Ladakh that led to martyrdom of 20 Indian Army Jawans in Ladakh's Galwan valley. Thereafter, the Central Government on September 2 issued a second list banning 118 Chinese apps, which included the popular gaming app PUBG among others. While executing the earlier bans, the MEITY had said it received many complaints of these Chinese apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India. The Centre had then called it a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures.

READ | Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list

READ | UMANG app international version launched by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad