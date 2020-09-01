Chinese Stooge Admits PLA's Galwan Incursion; Babbles After Indian Army Thwarts China

In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said on Monday. Reacting to it, Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times has once again claimed that the south bank of Pangong Lake is under the actual control of China.

'Don't misjudge the situation anymore'

Stooge Hu Xijin said that in 1962, the Chinese army beat the Indian army there. He also claimed that "this time" it is the Indian army that tried to break the status quo implying that China has tried to break the status quo earlier. "I hope India will not make the same mistake," he said. In a tweet, he also said that if there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, "it will only end in new defeat of the Indian army."

Indian troops again pulled a stunt at border. They always think China will make concessions to provocative actions in consideration of overall situation. Don't misjudge the situation anymore. If there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, it will only end in new defeat of Indian army. pic.twitter.com/u3RyV7Slh8 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 31, 2020

The south bank of Pangong Lake is under actual control of China. In 1962, the Chinese army beat the Indian army there. This time it is the Indian army that tried to break the status quo. I hope India will not make the same mistake. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his trip to France has said that "China is committed to maintaining stability along with the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. "The boundary between China and India has not yet been demarcated, so there have been problems. China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is ready to manage all kinds of issues through dialogue with the Indian side," he said.

India thwarts China's attempt

"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," Anand said further.

India insisting on complete disengagement

In the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April. The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35. Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC. The Army sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key airbases.

