US Warns Against China's Entry In Iran, Fears Destabilisation Of Middle East

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday, August 8 reiterated that China's entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. As per reports, Pompeo accused Iran of being the "world's largest state sponsor of terror" and said that if the country gins access to weapons systems and funds flowing from China, it will risk the entire region.

READ: United States To Call UN Vote On Iran Arms Embargo Extension: Mike Pompeo

News agency ANI quoted Pompeo, "The tide is turning. All across the world, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer, and nations that are like-minded are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy".

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council, in a letter to the United Nations Security Council, has urged called for an expansion to the arms ban on Iran. The embargo has shielded Iran from buying weapons like fighter jets, tanks, and warships.

READ: Mike Pompeo Offers $10 Million Reward For Information On US Election Meddling

According to reports, the GCC encouraged the UNSC to broaden the ban and further impose any additional measures necessary to prevent the destabilising expansion of Iranian weapons such as targeted asset freeze, and travel ban on individuals involved in the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related material to or from Iran.

The council, comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, has alleged that Iran had not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighbouring countries.

Image Credits: AP

READ: Beirut Explosion: Mike Pompeo Says US Ready To Assist Lebanon After 'horrible Tragedy'

READ: Afghan Peace Talks: Mike Pompeo Holds Discussion With Taliban Leader Baradar Akhund