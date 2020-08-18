Wuhan Forgets COVID Woes; Flaunts Massive Water Park Party With No Social Distancing

As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequential 'new normal', China's Wuhan, the origin of the deadly virus, seems to have forgotten too soon the woes that the pandemic has inflicted on the world.

Just as the city of Wuhan limped back to normalcy after the wrath of COVID-19, thousands of partyholics on this weekend flooded the city's water park with no sign of social distancing or facemasks. AFP News Agency report stated the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was packed with people in swimsuits and googles to have fun at the electronic music festival held at the water park.

Watch the video here:

According to the report, Wuhan came out of lockdown after 76 days with strict instruction to control the surge of the virus followed by the water park's reopening in June. The images widely circulated across social media portray the people enjoying the pool party as if nothing happened in the past eight month months.

Some more images:

Thousands of Chinese ignored the coronavirus and participated last weekend in a techno music macro party at a water park in Wuhan, where Coronavirus disease emerged at the end of 2019, which generated controversy this Monday on social networks. pic.twitter.com/tJKPQq8knW — David (@DavidPrzMX) August 17, 2020

WUHAN, CHINA. WHERE THE COVID19 ORIGINATED FROM. COUNTRIES ARE SUFFERING, THE ECONOMY AND PEOPLE ARE DYING, AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR JOB DUE TO THE PANDEMIC, YET YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO THROW A HUGE POOL PARTY AS IF YOU'VE DONE IT ON PURPOSE. Y'ALL ARE SICK. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/NlMhUDRaOc — kiang (@kiarbels) August 17, 2020

50% capacity?

AFP cited Chinese media saying the capacity was capped at 50 percent by the park. However, the visuals circulated across the internet show a different picture altogether. The water park seemed to be packed with full capacity, especially at a time when the entire world is following COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, compulsorily wearing face masks, among many other protocols for the virus that originated from the same city which was seen partying.

Meanwhile, the world continues to suffer the pandemic the tally of which has risen to 21,549,706 confirmed cases globally with a death toll of 767,158, according to the World Health Organization. Countries are still struggling to develop a vaccine to counter the virus with several countries such as the US, the UK, India have come together in the race for the vaccine, while days ago Russia made the announcement of having developed a vaccine for the virus. India, however, has three candidates in the race for the vaccine.

