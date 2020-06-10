'Yes, China Occupied 37,244 Sqkm In 1962 Under Congress': Ladakh MP Shames Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday responded to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the latter has been questioning the ruling government's "silence" over the border standoff with China in the Ladakh region.

'And hopefully, they won't try to mislead again'

After his "everyone knows the reality" of border situation jibe, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Namgyal responding to this said, "Yes, Chinese Occupied Indian Territory as under -- Aksai Chin (37244 sq km) in 1962 during Congress regime, Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250 km length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA regime.

Mentioning more territories, the Ladakh MP added, "Zorawart Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA's Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses and India lost Doom Cheley (the ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during UPA regime."

He also shared an image claiming that it was of the territory captured by the Chinese during the UPA regime. He wrote, "I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won't try to mislead again."

The MP informed that he interacted with Indian Army at Chartsey post at LAC in Ladakh during his last border visit

à¤¸à¥Œà¤—à¤‚à¤§ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¥à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤•à¥€, à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¤¾, à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤à¥à¤•à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¤¾, à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¤šà¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹, à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¶à¥€à¤¶ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤à¥à¤•à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¤¾



Interacted and salute Indian Army at Chartsey post at LAC in Ladakh during my last border visit.



Key Key So So Lhar Gyalo!

Bharat Mata Ki Jai! pic.twitter.com/m0yPlcWXuh — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 9, 2020

Rajnath Singh had on Monday hit out at Gandhi using a couplet, which he claimed was of Mirza Ghalib and that he was presenting it in a different style. Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers in Maharashtra, Singh said, "You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to when the hand itself is the cause of pain."

READ | Mamata's Trinamool attacks Amit Shah on Indo-China border row after Rahul Gandhi's jibe

READ | LAC Standoff: India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh

'Hand' is the Congress party's election symbol. Gandhi and Singh have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter since Monday evening on the issue and have been taking swipes at each other. There has been a standoff between India and China at the border in eastern Ladakh amid troops build-up on both sides. India has said that the border dispute would be resolved through talks.

READ | TMC calls Amit Shah's speech 'the usual rhetoric'; asks 'when is China exiting our land?'

READ | LAC Standoff: Indian military team ready for talks with China in next few days