China Says US Sending Ships To South China Sea To Flex Muscles, Fuel Conflict

China has accused the United States of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the Indo-pacific region by deliberately sending its ships to the South China Sea. During a regular press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US is sending ship in the contentious region to flex its muscles after two US Navy aircraft carriers arrived there.

In a significant show of force, one B-52 Stratofortress bomber participated in a maritime integration exercise with the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups in the South China Sea on July 5. The US Navy said that the B-52 bomber, which took off from home station in Louisiana, flew the 28-hour mission to demonstrate US Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Aircraft from the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force fly in formation with a @USAirForce B-52H Stratofortress during a joint exercise over the South China Sea on Saturday as #USSNimitz and #USSRonaldReagan conducted dual carrier operations: https://t.co/bVCQV9XNzq - via @PACAF pic.twitter.com/aaKLvJoNXT — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) July 6, 2020

US Navy activities come after the Department of Defense raised concerns over Beijing’s military exercises in disputed waters of the South China Sea, saying it is will further destabilise the situation. China wrapped up its five-day military drill around the Paracel Islands, claimed by Vietnam and China, in the South China Sea, which started from July 1.

“Conducting military exercises over disputed territory in the South China Sea is counterproductive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability,” Pentagon said in a statement.

The United States has been strongly objecting to Beijing’s sweeping claims on the South China Sea, calling it unlawful maritime claims. Pentagon said that such exercises also violate China’s commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability.

'Not intimidated'

However, China went ahead with its exercise which prompted the United States to assert the autonomy of the region by its registering its presence. Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times even tried to threaten the carriers with China’s DF-21D and DF-26 “aircraft carrier killer” missiles. US Navy's Chief of Information shot back, saying USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated.

And yet, there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz & #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion https://t.co/QGTggRjOul — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) July 5, 2020

