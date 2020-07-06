US Adds B-52 Bomber To Its Supercarriers In South China Sea; Cornered China Hawks Missiles

Shortly after deploying two of its military aircraft carriers in the South China sea, the US has now sent its B-52 bomber to join the military drills in what is being seen as a strong message to China. US' B-52 bomber left from Louisiana to join the military drills along with two aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on Sunday. The B-52 bomber is a long-range bomber of the US. This development comes shortly after the US Navy issued a strong response to China saying that they would 'not be intimidated' by them.

US Navy stares back at China

Earlier in the day, US Navy's Chief of Information refused to be bullied by the threats issued by CPC-backed Global Times saying that its two aircraft carriers-- USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated.

Global Times had issued a strong-worded response to the US for deploying its miiltary aircraft carriers saying, "China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 "aircraft carrier killer" missiles. The South China Sea is fully within grasp of the PLA; any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of PLA: analysts."

The US took a dig at the mouthpiece and wrote, "And yet, there they are. Two US Navy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea."

China has scheduled a five-day military drill around the Paracel Islands, claimed by Vietnam and China, in the South China Sea, starting from July 1. The United States has been strongly objecting to Beijing’s sweeping claims on the South China Sea, calling it out for its "unlawful maritime claims."

