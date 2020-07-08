China's Trump Frustration Evident As Its Foreign Affairs Spox Starts Retweeting His Trolls

The increasing spat between the US and China has worsened with Donald Trump continuous calling out of Beijing for ‘spreading’ the Coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 130,000 Americans. Over the last two months, the US President has termed COVID-19 as ‘China virus’ or ‘Chinese virus’ to constantly remind that the pandemic originated in Wuhan, amid other constant attacks.

The same is also evident in his recent tweets in which Trump is seen justifying the rising number of positive cases by stating that the mortality rate has reduced ‘significantly’ in the United States. In one such tweet, Trump said, ‘New China Virus Cases are up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, “low and steady”. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!’ he said on Tuesday.

READ | Donald Trump Slammed For Controversial Tweet Over Opposing Redskins, Indians Name Change

‘American virus’

Noting that the US maintains the highest record of Coronavirus cases reported till date, American author Stephen King responded to Trump’s tweet, calling COVID-19 an ‘American virus’. Ceasing the moment to hit back at the US for its allegations, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying shared Stephen King’s post as a jibe at Trump.

It's the American Virus now, big boy. https://t.co/wmVfZTgNIG — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 6, 2020

READ | Trump Government Says US Is Seriously Looking At Banning China-origin Apps Like TikTok

US Coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000

The United States surpassed 130,000 deaths in its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as new cases surge across the country, placing Donald Trump's response to the crisis under severe scrutiny. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, a total of 130,007 were reported as of Monday. Nationally, the total number of cases is nearing three million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second-most affected country Brazil. Trump has now launched an all-out effort to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some states are keeping schools closed not because of the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons.

READ | Donald Trump Accuses China Of Causing 'great Damage' To US And Rest Of The World

READ | Trump Claims 39% Drop In COVID-19 Deaths In US, Reiterates 'China Virus' Line