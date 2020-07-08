'Global Consensus To Hold China Accountable Over Human Rights': Tibet's President-in-Exile

Joining Republic TV Live on Wednesday, the President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Lobsang Sangay pledged unwavering support of the Tibetans to India and highlighted the growing consensus in the international community against Chinese aggression and human rights violation. Referring to the ban visa bans on senior Chinese officials, Lobsang Sangay said that the US has sent a good message to the Chinese government and CPC members who assumed that they can get away with their crime. The President of the CTA strongly reiterated that India has been the most helpful for the Tibetan community and that its people will always support the country they were born and brought up in (India).

"As people across the world are showing solidarity with India, in the same way, Tibetans in exile also feel the same towards India for showing generosity, for its support, we feel the pain and therefore we extend the support. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on officials of CPC for their human rights violations. This is the right message that the US is sending. Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act was passed in 2018, but now this is the actual implementation by the US government. Anyone who thinks they can act with impunity, they are proven wrong," Lobsang Sangay said.

He added: "There is a bipartisan consensus on China, not only the US, but in recent EU-China summit, they raised the issue of human rights violation of Tibetan people, and not only that, at UN, 50 Human Rights expert have issued open statements that they want to investigate the human rights violation of Tibetan people. There is consensus in the international community that we must hold China accountable for human rights violations."

US names and shames China

The US has announced new visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he was taking action against an unspecified number of Chinese officials, including from the ruling Communist Party, under a US law that calls on China to let Americans visit Tibet.

On Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6, the United States called out China's oppression in Tibet and has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959. The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs extended birthday wishes to Dalai Lama and thanked India for backing Tibetans and their freedom struggle.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi while referring to the Tibet Policy and Support Act that was passed by House Democrats in January this year to defend the rights of Tibetans, she noted that the US Congress has long spoken with one voice in defence of those persecuted by Beijing and will continue to do so. "Sadly, the aspirations of His Holiness and the Tibetan people remain unfulfilled as the oppressive Chinese regime continues its disgraceful campaign of persecution," she added.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a crackdown on an uprising by the local population. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in India.

