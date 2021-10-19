China Wants US To 'broaden Horizons' Instead Of Fretting Over Hypersonic Missile: Reports

A day after the Financial Times reported about China nuclear-capable missile launch, Beijing's mouthpiece Global Times in its editorial neither rebuffed the claim nor cleared the exact position of China's recent launch. In its editorial, the Chinese stooge suggested the United States stop eyeing too much on China’s hypersonic missiles and asked to "broaden their horizons".

Notably, the comments in the editorial section came in response to a Financial Times report which claimed that China had launched a nuclear-capable missile in August that travelled across the Earth at low orbit before narrowly missing its target. Citing multiple sources, the report claimed that the hypersonic missile was carried by a Long March rocket.

"The US generally has the ability to monitor global missile launches. If the FT report is to be believed, it means that there is a key new member in China's nuclear deterrence system, which is a new blow to the US' mentality of strategic superiority over China," Global Times said in its editorial published on October 17. "The FT also reported that China has tested a new space capability with a hypersonic missile, citing sources. But if Chinese authorities do not voluntarily release such top defence secrets, others can only speculate based on technical monitoring methods," added the Chinese mouthpiece.

'China capable of countering any of Washington's military aggression': Report

In the editorial, it did not raise questions over the credibility of FT reports, however, it noted China's unstoppable trend in developing military technology and strengthening the country economically. The report said it doesn't need to engage in an "arms race" with the US and said it is capable of countering any of Washington's military aggression at its own pace. "China won't have any will to globally challenge the US' dominant position in the military sphere, and the US shouldn't worry about losing its military hegemony," added Global Times.

Chinese missiles testing has some historical patterns: Experts

"The US is very concerned about China's nuclear development. There is no doubt that China has no plans to build a nuclear force of the same size as that of the US. In other words, we have no intention of launching a "nuclear arms race" with the US."

The report said suggested Washington explore a political and security framework that can accommodate the major long-term interests of both countries. However, some of the political commentators have said that the recent developments were indicating a similar turn of events like the ones during the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the west in the 20th century.

Image: AP