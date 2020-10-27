China Warns Of 'necessary Measures' After US Approves Harpoon Missiles Sale To Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on October 27 that the government will take "necessary measures" to defend national sovereignty and security interests after the United States approved the potential sale of 100 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan. The US State Department has announced that the potential sale of Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS) and related equipment has a value of up to $2.37 billion.

The State Department formally notified Congress about the proposed sale of up to 100 HCDS, which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles and four RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Exercise Missiles. The department said in a statement that the proposed sale serves the national, economic, and security interests of the US by supporting Taiwan’s efforts to modernise its armed forces.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region,” the statement read.

Reacting to the approval of another tranche of arms sale to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference that China urges the United States to stop the arms sales to prevent further damage to Sino-US relations. He said that the US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the "one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiqués."

"China will take proper and necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and security interests," said Wenbin, according to China's foreign ministry website.

Read: US Approves Potential Sale Of 100 Harpoon Anti-ship Missiles To Taiwan Amid China Threat

Read: US Proceeds With Arms Sale Worth $2.37 Billion To Taiwan Despite China Imposing sanctions

Sanction on US companies

Last week, the United States confirmed the potential sale of three weapons systems, including missiles and artillery, that could have a total value of $1.8 billion. Beijing has already announced its decision to impose sanction on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and other US companies involved in arms sales to the self-governing island. The foreign ministry urged the United States to strictly observe the “one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués.”

Earlier in May, Taiwan had revealed that it was planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

Read: China To Sanction US Companies Over Arms Sale To Taiwan; Urges 'stop Selling Weapons'

Read: 'No Race': Taiwan Gives Fiery Response To China's Threat After US Approves Arms Sale