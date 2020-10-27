US Proceeds With Arms Sale Worth $2.37 Billion To Taiwan Despite China Imposing sanctions

On Monday, the US government announced plans for a controversial sale of arms to Taiwan. The Trump administration informed the US Congress about its plan to sell Harpoon Missile systems worth $2.37 billion to Taiwan adding that it will not alter the military balance in the region. This came just hours after Bejing announced sanctions on US defence contractors including the lead contractor on the Harpoon deal- Boeing.

The State Department said, "The United States maintains an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and considers the security of Taiwan central to the security and stability of the broader Indo-Pacific region."

Boeing's Harpoon missiles use a GPS-based inertial navigation system to deliver an about 500-pound explosive warhead. The missile can not only strike ships but also land targets as well as coastal defence sites, surface-to-air missiles sites, ships in ports, ports, exposed aircraft as well as industrial facilities as per Boeing.

China imposes sanctions on US companies 'to safeguard national interests'

On Monday, China announced its decision to impose sanctions on all American companies involved in arms sales with Taiwan, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other US defence firms. While no details of penalties that may be imposed were shared by China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, it was claimed that the move was made to protect the country's interests. This move makes Boeing vulnerable as its biggest market for commercial aircraft is China but the spokesperson assured that China will only be imposing sanctions on Boeing's military arms and Boeing Defence and not the civilian jetliner business.

Zhao said, "In order to safeguard national interests, China decided to impose sanctions on the American companies that were involved in arms sales to Taiwan."

The disputes surrounding security, intellectual property, technology, COVID-19 outbreak and human rights have soured US-China relations. Taiwan has been a major irritant in worsening relations between the two countries. While the US has no formal relations with Taiwan, the country remains an ally. China, however, is opposed to other countries even recognising Taiwan as a sovereign nation, much less sell arms to what it considers its own part.

(With inputs from AP)