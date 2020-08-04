China warns US of retaliation if ‘hostile actions’ against journalists continue

China, on August 3, warned that they would retaliate against Washington’s ‘hostile actions’ on Chinese journalist in the United States. In May, the US put a cap on the validity of their visas in response to ‘mistreatment’ of American journalists in China. This comes amid heightened tension between the two superpowers with the US accusing Chinese company TikTok of stealing personal information.

China threatens retaliation

Speaking at a press briefing, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said that they fathomed that no Chinese journalist in the US has had their visa application renewal approved following the new regulations. He added that, if the ‘hostile actions’ are not stopped, they would retaliate soon.

On May 11, Trump-led administration had introduced a new rule that enabled the US to limit the visas for reporters from mainland China for at least 90 days with an option of extension. While announcing the new rule, the US Department of Homeland Security cited China’s “suppression of independent journalism”.

Back in March, China had expelled three journalists working for US-based newspapers. That came a month after the US had reportedly said that it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with American operations similar to foreign embassies. Just 24 hours before the verdict, China ordered the expulsion of the reporters of the Wall Street Journal, two American and one Australian after a column in the newspaper denounced as ‘racist’ by China.

According to an international news agency, a senior official from US Department of Homeland Security said in the condition of anonymity that the new rule would allow the US officials to review the visa applications of the Chinese journalists more frequently. This would further allow the country to limit the number of reporters from the mainland in the US. The official reportedly believes it will “create greater national security protections”. Meanwhile, the new rule would not be applied to journalists that have Hong Kong or Macau’s passports.

