Pompeo Launches Scathing Attack On China, Wants Nations To 'pressurise' Communist Party

Amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, July 23 said that 'distrust and verify' will be the new US policy when it comes to the Asian power. Pompeo also called on the international coalition of the nations to “pressurise” China in a more creative and assertive manner.

In his address at Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said, "The only way to truly change communist China is to act on the basis of what its leaders do, not what they say. When it comes to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), I say, 'distrust and verify'.”

Calling Chinese actions as a threat to the world, Pompeo further stressed that “the free nations” of the world, must induce a change in the CCP's ways as its actions threaten global prosperity. Pompeo warned, “If the free world does not change communist China, then communist China will change us.”

Blind engagement with China won't work

Accusing China of “misguiding” the nations, Mike Pompeo said that the past practices and the old paradigm of blind engagement with China would not work in the 21st century’s free world.

The US Secretary of State launched an attack on China’s President saying, "It’s not the Chinese century President Xi Jinping dreams of" while adding that trading with China was not like “trading with a normal and law-abiding nation.”

Pompeo criticised China's aspirations of global dominance with respect to international trade and mentioned the subject of alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, He claimed that Chinese companies wittingly or unwittingly support the Communist Party's gross human rights abuses while adding that the US authorities have blacklisted several Chinese companies on grounds of various concerns, including national security.

(Image Credit: AP)