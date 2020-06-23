China Mouthpiece Global Times Designated 'foreign Mission'; Stooge Editor Lashes Out At US

China mouthpiece Global Times on Tuesday, June 23, reacted to the United States labelling the state-run media house and three other organizations as 'foreign missions'. Taking to Twitter, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin called it a "very absurd decision" and "regrettable."

Xijin, who would perhaps be high commissioner if Global Times is a foreign mission and has been making a number of statements directly on China's behalf following the India-China LAC clash, stated that due to the tensions between China-US relations, all the 'market-oriented media' like the Global Times have been affected. Calling the US as a 'chaotic' country, he stated that it is "losing self-confidence and inclusiveness."

The US State Department declared China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times as 'foreign missions'. This comes as the US is trying to put more pressure on China or its aggressive expansionist moves, human rights violations, stifling free speech, and so on.

This is a very absurd decision. China-US relation is so tense that market-oriented media like the Global Times has been affected. It is regrettable. The US is losing self-confidence and inclusiveness. The country is chaotic. pic.twitter.com/NrMNI71rc8 — Hu Xijin èƒ¡é”¡è¿› (@HuXijin_GT) June 23, 2020

US State department's statement

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus issued a statement "recognizing PRC propaganda outlets." US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced the four "foreign missions". As per the statement, "foreign mission" refers means that they are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by a foreign government, and in this case, China. Earlier this year, USA had listed Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA as 'foreign missions'.

US-China tensions

The tensions between the US and China started with US President Donald Trump and his administration claiming that the novel coronavirus is a man-made disease and it emerged at a virology laboratory in Wuhan. However, China had claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that the virus originated at a seafood market in Wuhuan. Trump has blown hot and cold on China since before he became President. From basing a part of his campaign on stopping China's purportedly inexorable rise to becoming the world's biggest economy, to his constant back-and-forths about the trade deal with China, as well as his attacks on Huawei. However, tensions have reached unprecedented levels, given the US is the country worst hit by Coronavirus and amid China's larger neighbourhood aggression.

