Chinese Envoy On Closure Of Houston Consulate: ‘Impolite Not To Make A Return’

China’s Ambassador to Austria has indicated an equal countermeasure after the United States ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. Li Xiaosi called it a “regrettable decision” and quoted a Chinese proverb, saying it would be impolite to not retaliate in equal measures. It means the authoritarian government may order the closure of at least one US consulate.

Very regrettable. But as an ancient Chinese saying goes, "It's impolite not to make a return for what one receives (来而不往非礼也)". https://t.co/UgGtaZ46PM — Li Xiaosi (@li_xiaosi) July 22, 2020

Earlier, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had urged the United States to immediately reverse the decision, warning that China will otherwise “certainly” make legitimate and necessary reactions. Wang had called the order unprecedented and illegal under international law and accused the US of harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff in America.

Washington ordered Beijing to shut its diplomatic consulate in Houston, serving another blow to already deteriorating relationship over several issues ranging from maritime disputes, coronavirus pandemic, and intellectual property theft. After the Trump administration notified China about its decision, Houston police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire in the consulate building.

Houston police said that its officers responded to a firefighter call from the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd. The police department informed that smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area but they were not allowed inside the building. It is believed that the smoke billowed from documents being dumped into flaming barrels.

Chinese hackers indicted

The latest order comes after the US Justice Department charged two Chinese hackers of targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID-19 research. The hackers working with Guangdong State Security Department allegedly hacked into the computer systems of hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents among others.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement that China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea, in the “shameful club of nations” that provide a safe haven for cybercriminals. He added that those criminals work for the benefit of the state, and feed hard-earned intellectual property, including COVID-19 research to the Chinese Communist Party.

