Chinese Fighter Jets Approach Taiwan For The Fifth Time In 10 Days: Report

Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan on June 18 for the fifth time in 10 days before they were confronted by the Taiwanese air force and sent away. According to reports, Chinese J-10 and J-11 fighter aircraft entered the southwestern part of the Taiwanese defense identification zone following which they were warned away by the ROC Air Force. Taiwan's Air Force in a statement said that it regularly patrols the area near Chinese-claimed islands and when its pilots spotted Chinese fighter jets entering its air defense zone they warned them via radio after which they withdrew and went back.

On June 9, several Chinese Sukhoi-30 (S-30) fighter jets reportedly flew over Taiwan’s airspace, following reports of US military aircraft which were also seen flying directly over the island-nation. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reportedly had said that the fighter jets briefly flew over the southwestern part of the nation’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Furthermore, the ministry also informed that the island’s Air Force quickly responded by broadcasting an order in a bid to drive them away.

According to reports, prior to the June 9 incident, Chinese military aircraft have been seen close to Taiwan’s airspace on eight different occasions. Beijing says that the United States should adhere to the 'One China' policy that is internationally accepted and recognized. China reportedly is not happy with the growing interactions between the United States and Taiwan, that it claims as its own territory.

Taiwan-China tension

Amid the soaring tensions between Taiwan and China, the United States approved arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) in May this year, which experts believe could be one of the reasons behind Beijing's aggression. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency reportedly said that that the sale included 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

