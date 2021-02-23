Chinese Man Climbs 30-foot Electricity Pole To Do Sit-ups; Causes Power Outage In Chengdu

In a bizarre incident in China, a man climbed up a utility pole to do stomach crunches off its top, stunning eyewitnesses and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, state-controlled media said on Tuesday. According to CCP's mouthpiece People's Daily, the unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Chengdu.

'The most mind-boggling behaviour ever!'

In the video shared on Twitter, the man can be seen suspended about 10 metres (30 feet) in the air and he did a stomach crunch off the top of the tall structure. "The local power company initiated an emergency power cut... affecting tens of thousands of households," the People's Daily said. Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene, the newspaper said.

The most mind-boggling behavior ever! Man was found doing sit-ups on the overhead power line in SW China's Chengdu, leading to a widespread power outage, affecting tens of thousands of residents. The police have detained the man. pic.twitter.com/Dl3DDc7qOX — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 22, 2021

According to media reports, the incident was a hot topic on Chinese social media, with at least 1.7 million views of one hashtag relating to it.

Here is how the netizens reacted to it:

A Twitter sarcastically called the person "a model citizen!" and praised his dedication to work out on the pole, whereas another one commented, "exercise on power line" followed by laughing emojis.

