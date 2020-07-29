Shortly after China shut down the US consulate in Chengdu, debates are already up in the Communist country on what can be built in its place. Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin took the opportunity to hit out at the US and President Trump in a rather nasty tweet saying that netizens were already planning a hot-pot restaurant, a Huawei flagship store or an exhibition of 'Chuanjianguo’s' good deeds, in place of the US consulate.

It is important to mention that 'Chuanjianguo' is a nickname given to President Trump by Chinese netizens. 'Chuan' holds a similar pronunciation to Trump's name in Mandarin while 'Jianguo' is a phrase traditionally used by the Chinese for the boomer generation born in the 1950s-60s that worked towards nation-building.

Putting these together, Chinese netizens often dub Trump as 'Chuanjianguo' or 'Chuanjianguo tongzhi', which roughly stands for 'Trump building China', or 'Trump, a comrade for building China,' a playful take on his 'Make America great again' slogan, dubbing it as 'Make China Great again'.

Chinese netizens use this phrase to suggest that Trump is doing more for China than for his own country, since his entire focus and 'propaganda' is around China, and that is what he allegedly feeds to the US as well.

Chinese netizens suggest the closed US Chengdu consulate be transformed for these purposes: hot-pot restaurant, Huawei flagship store, or exhibition of Chuanjianguo’s good deeds. Chuanjianguo is a nickname given to President Trump by Chinese netizens, meaning Trump builds China😀 pic.twitter.com/e7Bikijwmq — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 29, 2020

US-China relations hit an all-time low

The forcible shutting down of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas caused a big flashpoint in the strained relations between the US and China, sparking massive outrage by Chinese authorities. On July 22, the US Government ordered the shutting down of the Chinese consulate in Houston citing fears of espionage. In retaliation, China on July 27 said that it took control of the US consulate in Chengdu after it was formally closed as per Beijing's directive in response to America's move to shut down the Chinese diplomatic mission in Houston.

Tensions have been rising between the US and China after President Donald Trump's administration clashed repeatedly with Beijing over the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as China's imposition of a controversial new security law on Hong Kong. Washington has also been openly critical of Beijing's crackdown on its Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

