Chinese Stooge Schooled After Cackling Over Covid, Making Political Prediction About India

Xu Xijin claimed that if the surge in the COVID-19 cases continued, India would be burdened 'strategically' and become the country 'worst-hit' by the pandemic

Ananya Varma
COVID-19

Editor of China's state-sponsored media Global Times on Monday issued a disdainful response over the surge in the Coronavirus cases in India claiming that the country could witness 'a political catastrophe' if the trend continued. Hu Xijin claimed that if the surge in the cases continued, India would be burdened 'strategically' and become the country 'worst-hit' by the pandemic.

China cornered globally over Coronavirus 

The Chinese stooge's insolent response comes as the Communist nation continues to face global scrutiny over the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and China's role in keeping it hidden during its early stages. In fact, there have been endless suspicions on whether China even released the official figures of the virus, with experts rubbishing its 'official' numbers.

Amid heavy opposition from China, the WHO on June 18 at the World Health Assembly acceded to the resolution signed by 123 members countries including all the member countries of the European Union, 50 African nations and India amongst others, seeking an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Apart from this, China's expansionist tactics, at a time when the world is reeling under the effects of the virus, have also faced serious criticism with countries like the US, the UK, Australia and India hitting back at China over its monopoly of the South China sea, its atrocities in Hong Kong or its attempts to infiltrate the LAC. 

Netizens react

Health Minister addresses COVID-19 crisis

Even as coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that the situation may come under 'very significant control' by Diwali. The Health Minister was addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation attended by several health experts like Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr C N Manjnath. 

"Hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said."But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle," he added.

India's current tally stands at 35,52,733 infections, of which 7,65,302 cases are active. The country has recorded 63,498 fatalities while 27,13,933 people have recovered. The Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30. 

