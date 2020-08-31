Chinese Stooge Schooled After Cackling Over Covid, Making Political Prediction About India

Editor of China's state-sponsored media Global Times on Monday issued a disdainful response over the surge in the Coronavirus cases in India claiming that the country could witness 'a political catastrophe' if the trend continued. Hu Xijin claimed that if the surge in the cases continued, India would be burdened 'strategically' and become the country 'worst-hit' by the pandemic.

India could be burdened by COVID-19 strategically. If the trend continues, India may eventually become the country worst hit by the pandemic, which will turn into a political catastrophe of the country. pic.twitter.com/Bbja30fyv8 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 31, 2020

China cornered globally over Coronavirus

The Chinese stooge's insolent response comes as the Communist nation continues to face global scrutiny over the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and China's role in keeping it hidden during its early stages. In fact, there have been endless suspicions on whether China even released the official figures of the virus, with experts rubbishing its 'official' numbers.

Amid heavy opposition from China, the WHO on June 18 at the World Health Assembly acceded to the resolution signed by 123 members countries including all the member countries of the European Union, 50 African nations and India amongst others, seeking an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, China's expansionist tactics, at a time when the world is reeling under the effects of the virus, have also faced serious criticism with countries like the US, the UK, Australia and India hitting back at China over its monopoly of the South China sea, its atrocities in Hong Kong or its attempts to infiltrate the LAC.

Netizens react

Always marvel the shamelessness with which #China quotes the numbers of the people affected with #WuhanVirus after spreading this pandemic around the world..



They literally gloat over the dead.. Such vultures... — Anirban 🇮🇳 (@AnirCareer) August 31, 2020

We may have many covid cases but our recovery rate among the best in the world....



We have a very strong immunity and also strong arms - PLA experienced that at Galwan.... — Atma Nirbhar (@NirbharAtma) August 31, 2020

You better watch your back instead of giving lectures to all. I have heard there will be coo in China very soon. WhAts your take — Cocoon (@wmurt_1317) August 31, 2020

Health Minister addresses COVID-19 crisis

Even as coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that the situation may come under 'very significant control' by Diwali. The Health Minister was addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation attended by several health experts like Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr C N Manjnath.

"Hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said."But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle," he added.

India's current tally stands at 35,52,733 infections, of which 7,65,302 cases are active. The country has recorded 63,498 fatalities while 27,13,933 people have recovered. The Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30.

