Czech Delegation Arrives In Taiwan Defying China's Diplomatic Isolation Tactics

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil landed in Taiwan on Sunday, August 30 on an official visit that has drawn wide criticism from China. As per reports, Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib accompanied the Czech Senator along with more than 80 representatives from government, business, and academia.

The visit has added to Taiwan's diplomatic confidence at resisting China's isolation tactics. The high-level delegation was greeted upon their arrival by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at Taoyuan International Airport.

China condemns Vystrcil's visit

Earlier this week, China condemned Vystrcil’s visit touting it as “undermining the political foundation of China-Czech relations” and said that the attendants were acting out of “their own interests.”

Associated Press quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying, "China condemns this despicable act and urges the Czech side to abide by the one-China principle and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and appropriate manner".

China has repeatedly laid claims on Taiwan as its own sovereign territory and increased diplomatic pressure, leaving the self-governing island a handful of formal allies, mostly in the Pacific, Central America and the Caribbean. Taiwan's rugged democracy and strong defence has led to the international community recognising the island as a sovereign self-governing territory.

As per reports, Vystrcil’s six-day visit follows complaints from the Czech side that China was introducing unwanted political elements into their relations. During the visit, the Czech Senate President is expected to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is unliked by Beijing for her assertions of the island’s independence.

Last week, the US envoy to Taiwan joined President Tsai Ing-wen at military memorial service in a fresh show of warming relations much criticised by China. The attendees, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, observed one minute of silence. Military personnel lit incense at soldiers' graves.

With growing Chinese military might across Taiwan Strait, the island's military on August 22 took to anti-aircraft, anti-tank, and vessel missiles combat in mock invasion drills. Taiwan's defence ministry released visuals of the same which depicts the power of Taiwanese armed forces issuing warnings to China not to underestimate the island’s defence capabilities.

In the drill, Taiwan’s military fired ballistic missiles from assault helicopters and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea and the island’s shore. Tanks and missile trucks fired from land during the large-scale military drill throughout the island. In addition to that, Taiwan also conducted major live-fire military exercises recently with its airforce, naval and ground defence troops dubbed as “Han Kuang” in bid to warn China about the nation’s military power and capabilities to “defend its sovereignty”.

