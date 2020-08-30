China Restaurant Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 29 Shanxi Province

Twenty-nine people have been killed after a two-storey restaurant in north China collapsed on Saturday. The incident occurred at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang village during the birthday party of an 80-year old. The restaurant is located in Shanxi Province's Xiangfen county, which is about 400 miles (630 km) southwest of capital Beijing.

China Restaurant Collapses

The Chinese restaurant collapsed in Xiangfen County on August 29. The accident took place at around 9:40 am when a few villagers and their relatives were celebrating a birthday party of an 80-year old at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang Village. A rescue team was immediately called after the roof of the main hall at Juxian Restaurant collapsed. A video of the incident was posted by 'People's Daily China' on Twitter.

Restaurant collapsed on Saturday, killing 17 people in Linfen city of N China's Shanxi. Emergency rescue work is undergoing. 45 people have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/k0T2UTBevs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 29, 2020

READ | US, Japan Reiterate South China Sea Commitments Amid Growing Chinese Presence

According to the local Chinese media, 65 armed police personnel, 70 fire commanders, 150 public security personnel, 17 Tianlong rescue teams, 69 blue sky rescue teams, 90 militiamen, and over 200 rescuers from villages were deployed at the incident location in Xiangfen County to rescue people. A total of 59 people were pulled out from the debris of the two-storey collapsed restaurant. Until now, 29 people have lost their lives, 7 people are in critical condition and 21 people have endured minor injuries. The cause of the restaurant collapse is currently being investigated.

READ | China Mouthpiece Rejects Criticism Over Kindergarten Video, Says 'play, Let Play'

READ | China: Schools In Wuhan To Reopen Next Week Amid COVID-19 Scare

A state-run Xinhua news agency reported, "Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries."

READ | China Must Build 'impregnable Fortress' For Stability In Tibet, Says Xi Jinping

READ | China Steps Up Presence In Bohai And Yellow Seas, Conducts More Military Exercises