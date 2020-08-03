Hong Kong Poll Delay To Protect Health, Safety Of People: China

After US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the postponement of Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit back saying that no foreign entity has “any right to interfere and nothing could justify such interference.”

Reportedly, the spokesperson also justified the move calling it legitimate to protect the health of Hong Kong citizens. Wenbin said that the decision was a “legitimate measure to protect Hong Kong residents safety and health” and was necessary to ensure that the elections “can be safe, fair, and just.”

Adding that the poll delay is lawful and reasonable, he said, “There are many precedents postponing elections because of disasters such as an epidemic. The Hong Kong SAR government's decision is in line with this common practice, is legitimate, reasonable, and lawful.”

Mike Pompeo and Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers condemn poll delay

On July 31, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the postponement of elections, citing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Lam invoked her emergency powers to reschedule the elections scheduled for September 6, until September 5, 2021. Pompeo urged the government to reconsider their decision of postponing the polls. He also stated that COVID-19 is not the reason for the delay in the election. The actual reason for the postponement is that the Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed.

Apart from Pompeo, Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers have also condemned the poll delay calling it a political move. Before the poll delay was announced, election officials barred 12 opposition candidates from running, in a few cases owing to them previously supporting US sanctions on Hong Kong, which can now be considered as an offence under the new national security law recently imposed by China.

On August 3, Hong Kong reported 80 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus. As per several reports, this is the first time in 12 days that the city has reported less than 100 cases. This is a result of widespread testing. Reportedly, a team of Chinese officials have started their preparations for widespread testing after a resurgence in cases. The city is also witnessing huge protests from the past one year, which increased last month following Beijing's decision to implement the new national security law for Hong Kong.

(Image credit: ANI)