US condemns Hong Kong's rescheduling of elections, asks them to reconsider decision

The United States has condemned the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone the legislative assembly and urged them to reconsider their decision. On July 31, Hong Kong Chef Carrie Executive Carrie Lam postponed the parliamentary elections for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the earlier schedule, the vote was to be held on September 6. However, Lam invoked her emergency powers to reschedule them.

Pompeo condemns the decision

On August 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, remarked that the elections should be held as close to the scheduled date adding that there was no valid reason for the delay. In a later released statement, he said that if they are rescheduled, then Hong Kong would move a step closer to become “just another communist-run city in China.”

The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone by one year upcoming Legislative Council elections originally scheduled for September 6. There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay. It is likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote - for anything or anyone. We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. The elections should be held as close to September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people. If they aren’t, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China,” Pompeo said in the statement published on the State Department website.

In his statement, Pompeo also targetted China and said that America is “gravely concerned” by the situation in Hong Kong. Pompeo not only noted the recent arrests of students in the former British colony but also mentioned China’s “illegal” fishing in Ecuador. The relations between both superpowers remain at an all-time low over an array of issues from responding to coronavirus outbreak to China’s territorial developments. According to Pompeo, China has consistently broken its ‘promise’ of Hong Kong’s freedom by its actions including the barring of anti-government candidates from upcoming legislative elections.

