Pompeo slams Hong Kong poll delay, says China feared CCP 'candidates would be crushed'

Pompeo urged the government to reconsider their decision. He also stated that COVID-19 is not the reason for the delay in the election. The actual reason for the postponement is that the Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed. He further added that the freedom-loving people of Hong Kong would prevail, and the leadership in Beijing can't permit that to happen.

Reportedly, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the delay on July 31, citing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Pompeo on August 2 urged Hong Kong to reconsider the decision to postpone its elections, stating that the delay would be another setback to its autonomy from Beijing. Lam invoked her emergency powers to reschedule the elections scheduled for September 6, until September 5, 2021.

"We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. If they aren't, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China,” he said of the delay, in a statement released on August 2,” Pompeo added.

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers also condemn poll delay

Apart from Pompeo, Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers have also condemned the poll delay as a political move. As a result of domination in the district council elections last November, pro-democracy candidates are believed to secure a majority in the 70-seat legislature.

Before the poll delay was announced, election officials barred 12 opposition candidates from running, in a few case owing to them previously supporting US sanctions on Hong Kong, which can now be considered as an offence under the national security law recently imposed by China.

Pompeo had earlier also called out the move to postpone the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong. Pompeo had stated that the elections should be held as close to September 6 as possible and in a way that reflects the aspirations of the people of Hong Kong.

