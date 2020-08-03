Hong Kong Reports 80 Cases Of Coronavirus As Widespread Testing Started

On August 3, Hong Kong reported 80 new cases of novel coronavirus. According to reports, this is the first time in 12 days that the financial hub has reported less than 100 cases. This is the result of widespread testing.

Current situation in Hong Kong

According to reports, a team of Chinese officials have started their preparations for widespread testing after the financial hub has seen a resurgence in cases. This initiative was announced by the Chinese government. China has sent a seven-member team to Hong Kong to help increase the coronavirus testing in the semi-autonomous region as it races to halt a third wave of the disease. According to reports, the seven members are the first to arrive in Hong Kong, of the 60 members that are expected to reach the former British colony to step-up the COVID-19 measures. Reports suggest that this is the first time that mainland health officials have interfered in matters of Hong Kong to battle the novel coronavirus.

The government has announced various measures to battle the pandemic. They have made masks compulsory for all those who step out. A ban on in-house dining after 6 pm local time until August 11 has also been initiated. Face to face teaching at local schools has also been prohibited. The academic year will now start with online classes. According to reports, since late January, around 3,600 have been reported, 37 of whom have died. The number of total cases in China have reached 84,428 with 4,634 deaths.

The city is also witnessing widespread protests from the past one year, which turned massive last month following Beijing's decision to implement the new national security law for Hong Kong. The city's election commission recently suspended legislative election that was due in September citing a surge in COVID-19 cases. This has also garnered condemnation from the local and international community.

