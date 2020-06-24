China Warns US Against Intermediate-range Missile Deployment At Japan's Military Base

China warned the United States against the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region after reports of negotiation with Japan emerged recently. During a regular news briefing on June 24, Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said that China “firmly opposes” the deployment, adding that China will not sit idle and will take all necessary measures to counter.

Wu said that if the United States insists on deploying missiles at its military bases in Japan, it will be provoking China to take necessary measures to resolutely fight back. He also suggested Japan and other “relevant” countries proceed cautiously from the perspective of regional peace and stability and not fall “victim” to the geopolitical plot of the United States.

China has been wary of US presence in the Asia Pacific since its military might could prove a major counterbalancing force to Beijing’s expansionist policy. Meanwhile, the US has been challenging Beijing’s claim on the South China Sea and helping Taiwan militarily too boost its defence inventory.

Arms deal

Last month, Taiwan revealed that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

Taiwan strait is a disputed zone since the self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy. In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings as Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

