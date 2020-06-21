Trump Says Situation Between India & China 'tough', Offers Help To Defuse Tensions

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, said that he is monitoring the situation between India and China who "have come to blows". President Trump added that he will try to help the two countries in order to calm the tensions which have increased significantly in the past week post the face-off in Galwan valley which resulted in the death of at least 20 personnel.

POTUS says the situation between India and China 'tough'

"It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We are trying to help them out," Trump told media.

This is not the first time that the US President had offered to mediate between India and China. Last month, Trump had said, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute."

He had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not in a good mood" regarding the "big conflict" with China. However, the offer was turned down by both India and China who wanted to resolve the issue bilaterally.

Galwan Valley incident

On the intervening night between June 15 and 16, the Indian Army and Chinese Army personnel were involved in a staff that escalated in a fight, resulting in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. At least 10 Army personnel were held in captivity by the Chinese forces for more than a day as well. The Indian government has claimed that the standoff took place as the Chinese forces tried to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the entire Galwan valley was a part of Chinese territory. These claims were dashed away in a detailed statement by India's Foreign Ministry, which read that China's claims were "exaggerated and untenable" and that it was not in accordance with China's previous position. "We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the Foreign Ministers to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, which is so essential for the overall development of our bilateral relations," MEA stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh etc. On Friday, PM Modi held an all party meeting where he briefed leaders across the country. In a short address broadcasted later, he said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He was at the all-party meeting to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy.

