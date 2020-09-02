China: Kid Excretes In Pool, Authorities Ask Parents To Pay 15,000 Yuan

A post about a 7-year-old’s parents asked to compensate for their kid excreting in the swimming pool has caused a stir on the internet. Shared by China’s state-run newspaper, the post reveals that the swimming pool that goes by the name The fitness club asked the kid’s parents to pay 15,000 yuan, citing, the water costs 40 yuan per cubic meter. However, they only wanted to compensate for 2,000 yuan for the child’s innocent act. Internet users have been stunned due to disbelief as not only the swimming pools are “no poo” areas but the authorities asking the parents to pay for it was slightly off the normal.

“Swimming pools are a ‘no poop area'", a commenter reminded. Several others were shocked that the authorities were asking exorbitant price for compensation for a kid’s innocent mistake. Others expressed astonishment at the news. Some even related the incident to their own kid having done it in the past. Meanwhile, a user said that the parents must, in fact, pay as per the rules of the business, adhering to the guidelines. In China, many cities have been reported as water-stressed due to shortages that have led to a water pricing system. Therefore, a mishap as non-significant as a kid excreting in the pool could cost the businesses a heavy price. People lashed out at China for its odd policies and rules.

Parents of a 7-y-o boy who pooed in a swimming pool were asked to pay compensation of 15,000 yuan. The fitness club said the water, which is specifically used for swimming, costs 40 yuan per cubic meter. The parents only want to pay 2,000 yuan. pic.twitter.com/Ovg2HoUSeX — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 2, 2020

Compensate for pooing deadly viruses and causing millions of deaths — INDEPENDENT (@INDEPEN68578283) September 2, 2020

Parents- My son's poo is specifically used for swimming pools. Pay us 30,000 yuan. — Joel Beets (@joelbeets) September 2, 2020

Parents are acting like CCP. They should compensate for total loss — Avinash kumar (@avinashkr1992) September 2, 2020

Read: Images Of Stray Dog Painted As Tiger In Malaysia Spark Outrage Among Netizens

Read: Irish Dance Group Performs With Perfect Synchronization, Netizens Call It 'incredible'

Water priced at 60 yuan for some businesses

While earlier, more than 90 per cent households in China paid 4 yuan to 5 yuan per cubic metre of water, in the recent years due to dearth in the freshwater availability, China pushed the water prices as high as 60 yuan per cubic metre for some major businesses, as per state media reports. Golf courses, swimming pools, car wash, ski resorts, bathhouses and many other such places even pay 160 yuan per cubic metre, reports confirmed. And hence, many facilities that run on water businesses also re-use and recycle the water to save purchasing more, state reports cited Beijing Water Authority as saying. And hence, the swimming pool asking for the compensation seems legit as the water-based business is a huge cost consumption in China.

Read: Delhi Metro Tweets Tweaked Version Of Green Day Song, Netizens Say 'good To See You'

Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope Maps Giant Halo Around Andromeda Galaxy, Leaves Netizens Amazed

(Image Credit: Unsplash/@asiaculturecenter)