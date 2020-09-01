Irish Dance Group Performs With Perfect Synchronization, Netizens Call It 'incredile'

A video of a dance performance by an Irish group of artists perfectly in sync with each other has left the Internet stunned. Shared on Instagram by the dance group called ‘Cairde’, the footage depicts the members in a straight line formation, ready to sweep the audience away with the steps choreographed to perfection on every beat. Leaping, and strutting, co-ordinating the mind-blowing movements, the members wooed the online audience with the synchronization that morphed into various foot-tapping formation.

“Here's to some exciting things in the near future,” the group wrote in its Instagram post, alongside the video of the epic performance. “Can't believe all the support we've been getting on Tiktok over the last month,” it added. On Tiktok, the video hit nearly 10 million views, the group revealed. Further, it thanked the audience for support. The group’s step dancing left the Instagram users mesmerized as they wondered how they managed to “defy gravity like that.” Further, several users appreciated the dancer's enthusiasm and swiftness with which they pulling perfect spin-offs and position shifts. The performance demonstrated the ‘joie de vivre’ spirit meaning, literally, the ‘joy of living’ as is instructed to dancers worldwide.

Netizens admire the dance crew

“More like this bruh! With beats like this, nice,” a commenter wrote, appreciating the performance, giving thumbs up. “You have a unique skill that is not that popular around the world, you are going to shine worldwide,” another wrote. “What's the song? Great work,” asked the third. “It's called The Banjo Beat by Ricky Desktop. Can be found on YouTube,” another replied. “Love to see more of this,” said one other. Many users applauded virtually, as hearts and claps emoticons were poured in the comments section.

