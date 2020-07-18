China Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases, Launches Emergency Response Plan

According to reports, the capital of China’s far west region, Urumqi of Xinjiang, said that it has launched an emergency response plan after the city reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on July 17. The regional government reportedly claimed that all new infections and asymptomatic cases have been reported from Uruqmi. Xinjiang is the home to China’s ethnic minority- Uighur. This region has so far fought well against the coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. As per July 17, the region reported a total of 17 cases of Covid-19 plus 11 asymptomatic cases.

China's emergency response plan

According to the regional health commission, another 269 people were under medical observation. The city had already launched an emergency response plan on July 17 to analyse the confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections. The government is also planning to carry out epidemiological investigations to trace the source of the infection. This is being done to make sure that no one was missed in the process of tracking the infection.

In order to control the virus, more than 600 scheduled flights have been cancelled at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport. Subway services have also been suspended from late Thursday at Urumqi. According to the health authority, apart from the cases in Urumqi, China has also reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in mainland, more than 10 cases a day earlier.

Beijing, which is the capital city of China, suffered a hike in coronavirus cases last month. As soon as the cases increased, the government imposed strict measures to contain the virus. These measures have been used earlier in the year to control the first wave of virus. These measures have proved to be helpful. According to the health authority, as of Friday, mainland China reported 83,644 confirmed coronavirus cases with the death toll at 4,634.

(With inputs from agency) (Image credit: AP)