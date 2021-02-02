Hitman 3 Florida Man: Check Out The Hitman 3 Coconut Surprise Challenge Here

Hitman 3 has been released for a while now and players are loving the game. The new game mechanics allow the players to infiltrate a base or execute a target in their desired way. Hitman 3 also rewards players for completing additional challenges during the missions in the game. By completing these additional challenges, players move one step closer to 100% completion of Hitman 3. Many players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Florida Man.

Hitman 3 Florida Man

The Florida Man in Hitman 3 comes into play during one of the feats in Berlin. The feat is the Hitman 3 Coconut Ball Surprise Challenge which needs to be completed with the Florida Man. In the Hitman 3 Coconut Ball Surprise challenge, the players need to take out their target by tossing a coconut on their heads and the target for this feat is the Florida Man.

The Florida Man is a person wearing Black and White Striped Pants and a Black Tanktop. Players will have to look for him by scanning the dancefloor. This can be a tedious task as finding the Florida Man is difficult within the crowd, so the players need to be patient.

Once they have found the Florida Man, the players should find a Juice Dar Disguise and go behind the Juice bus. Here they will find a coconut lying around a bunch of bananas. Players should wait until the Florida Man is alone and then bash the coconut on his head to complete the Coconut Surprise Challenge.

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:

Dubai

Staff area and Atrium Door Code: 4706

Security Room Safe: 6927

Chongqing

Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118

ICA Apartment door code – 0118

Laundromat door code – 0118

Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552

Therapy room door code – 2552

Arcade door code – 2552

Dartmoor

Alexa Carlisle’s Office Safe: 1975

Mendoza

Laser System Door: 1945

Villa Basement Safe: 2006

Carpathian Mountains

Start of the mission door: 1979

