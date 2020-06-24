China's 'foreign Mission' Media Now Targets US' Pompeo On His Faith Amid Constant Attacks

China's propagandist 'Foreign Mission' newspaper China Daily on Wednesday put out a cartoon targetting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, questioning his 'faith', claiming that he was tarnishing it by always spreading 'false propaganda' against China. In the cartoon put forward by the state-run media, Pompeo, who is a Christian, can be seen clad in white like a Preist, his shadow being cast in the shape of a cross behind him signifying his faith. However, his shadow is painted with words like 'lies,', 'cheating', 'corruption,' and 'stealing', raising a question on his 'faith'.

Mike Pompeo attacks China in a series of accusations

This accusation by China Daily comes in the backdrop of the constant back and forth between the US and China ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. Mike Pompeo recently openly called out Xi Jinping's administration's role in the detention of Uyghur Muslims, cyber-attacks across the world, data mining, piracy issues, lack of free speech, etc.

"The Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating an UN-registered treaty and the rights of its citizens – one of just many international treaties that the Chinese Communist Party has violated. General Secretary Xi has greenlighted a brutal campaign of repression against Chinese Muslims, a human rights violation on a scale we have not seen since World War II," Pompeo said.

During his opening remarks at the virtually held Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Mike Pompeo also slammed China for increasing tensions in South East Asia and around the world referencing to the Galwan valley clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week. "The PLA has escalated border tensions – we see it today in India, the world’s most popular – populous democracy. And we watch as it militarizes the South China Sea and illegally claims more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, a promise they broke again," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also went on to state how China is waging cyber wars against countries, with the latest being Australia, adding debts on countries, forcing them to depend on China.

