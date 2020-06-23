China Touts Alertness Of Its Sleeping Soldiers; Told 'they Have Nightmares Of Indian Army'

In a video shared by what has now been termed as a 'foreign mission', Chinese daily People's Daily showed special force soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly clinging on to their guns even while resting after a weary training session.

The 18-second-long video, shared by People’s Daily of China, showed PLA soldiers resting with their weapons after extreme training. Even as the squad leader tried to take away their guns, the soldiers hold them tightly in their sleep. Some soldiers also woke up instantly to figure out what’s wrong.

When #PLA special forces soldiers are having a break from the extreme training, the squad leader tries to take away their guns... Exhausted as they are, the soldiers are still holding their guns tightly in their sleep. pic.twitter.com/zchpaP5zI2 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 22, 2020

Indian Twitterati not impressed

Shortly after sharing the video of Chinese Army, the comment section was flooded with trolls and sarcastic comments by Indians who labelled the video as a ‘propaganda’. Some went on to say, that the PLA soldiers were alert as they were afraid of Indian soldiers. Others also commented on their ‘acting skills’.

So alert that this guy almost blows his head off with what looks like AUG a3 pic.twitter.com/N1JB20tyyz — 𝕹𝕬𝕲 𝕵༆ (@Nag_J1) June 22, 2020

VERY BAD ACTING SKILL — Sumit Vohra (@Sumit_Vohra) June 22, 2020

Will video help in real fight? — CA Ishwaran shree (@ishwaranShree) June 22, 2020

They are having dreams of Indian soldiers...making there life hell in battle

They are not able to sleep well due to fear... — Gourav Malpani (@MalpaniGourav) June 22, 2020

Propaganda ...this is wat r country is reduced to — Debasis Sahu 🇮🇳 (@debasis52) June 22, 2020

The comments came as border tensions escalated between India and China after 20 jawans were martyred in a violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. As per sources, the Chinese Army also suffered casualties, including the death of a Commanding officer. The attack was reportedly initiated by the PLA troops, leading to a fierce hand-to-hand battle. As per American intelligence, China suffered 35 casualties.

