Shashi Tharoor's 'like' On Chinese Galwan Propaganda Slammed By BJP's Amit Malviya

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for liking a tweet posted by a 'Chinese propaganda site' on the Galwan clashes stating that for the Congress 'the Chinese version is more believable than the Indian version.'

The tweet posted by the Chinese propaganda site shared an old video passing it off as the aftermath of the Galwan clashes claiming that there were no Chinese casualties. It also alleged mistreatment of Indian soldiers by India claiming that while PLA saved their injured troops, Indian soldiers were rescued late after being left overnight in sub-zero temperatures. This tweet which spreading inaccurate and false information was 'liked' by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor likes a tweet posted by a Chinese propaganda handle, which shared an old video and claims no Chinese casualty!

Clearly for the Congress, Chinese version is more believable than the Indian version! pic.twitter.com/QjMOrShkGy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 21, 2020

This is not the first time that the Congress party has engaged in politics over the violent standoff between India and China. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter and accusing him of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In his recent tweets, he has called PM Modi 'Surender Modi' (misspelling the word Surrender) and has asked why Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan face-off between India and China. He has also demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the face-off.

Galwan Valley incident

On the intervening night between June 15 and 16, the Indian Army and Chinese Army personnel were involved in a massive clash instigated by the Chinese, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers, with China taking between 35-45 casualties, as per at least three accounts which Beijing has been tight-lipped about in the guise of 'goodwill'.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the entire Galwan Valley was a part of Chinese territory. These claims were dashed in a detailed statement by India's Foreign Ministry, which read that China's claims were "exaggerated and untenable" and that it was not in accordance with China's previous position. "We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the Foreign Ministers to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which is so essential for the overall development of our bilateral relations," MEA stated.

