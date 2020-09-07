Samsung Electronics To Close Only TV Factory In China By November-end

Samsung Electronics has announced that it would cease production at its only TV factory in China by the end of November, company’s spokesperson reportedly said on September 7. This is the latest development in a bid for the South Korean firm to shift its chain of production from the world’s second-largest economy. The TV factory in Tianjin that Samsung has decided to shut down is the only TV production based in the Asian superpower.

According to international media reports, Samsung had previously revealed that the closing down of the factory is a part of ‘ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency’ in the company’s production facilities. Yonhap news agency reported that the factory approximately had 300 workers but Samsung reportedly denied to comment on the number, however, added that some of the workers and equipment are planned to retained in the company.

By ceasing production of a TV factory in Tianjin, Samsung Electronics now only has a functional home appliance factory in China’s Suzhou and chip production facilities in Suzhou and Xian. The September 7 decision came after Samsung Electronics’ display unit separately said that it is selling off a majority stake in its Suzhou liquid crystal display (LCD) production unit to TCL Technology Group Corp’s Star Optoelectronics Technology unit.

Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s Available On Amazon Sale; Details About Sale, Price, Specs & More

Read - '8 Apple Factories Have Shifted To India From China, Samsung Already Here': IT Minister

Apart from China, India emerging as manufacture centre

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Central government banning more than 200 apps that had links with China, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the global manufacturing ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China as India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre.

Read - China Says 'no Details On Abduction' After Indian Army Dials PLA About 5 Arunachal Teens

"India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China. I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand. I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China," he said while interacting with the non-resident Biharis via video conference.

Read - Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong Faces Fresh Charges Of Fraud Over 2015 Merger Deal

Read - Samsung To Launch Galaxy M51 On September 10; Model Roughly Priced At ₹25,000

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)

