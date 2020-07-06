China's Stooge Likens US To A 'broken Watermelon'; Asks Trump If His Crackdown Has Worked

Amid rising tensions between China and the US, and with US aircraft carriers now camped in the South China Sea, Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times hit out at the Trump administration asking the US if their comprehensive crackdown on China over the years had succeeded. Hu Xijin, editor of the mouthpiece media asked the US if it had managed to widen its strength gap with China despite their incessant efforts, asking them which country had become more united during these times. Comparing the US to a broken watermelon, the Chinese stooge said that all it was doing was laughing at China which was like an apple on a tree.

Trump government has been launching comprehensive crackdown on China for years. But have they succeeded? Has the US widened its strength gap with China？Which country, the US or China, has become more united? The US, like a broken watermelon, is laughing at an apple on the tree. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 6, 2020

'A backward, barbaric country'

Earlier Hu Xijin, had hit out at the US saying that America has become the place worst impacted by the pandemic because it behaved like a "backward, barbaric country." He added that he believes if the US is really to head for the decline, "the year 2020" will be seen by history as the turning point. The mouthpiece stooge's remarks come at a time that the US has declared his Global Times 'foreign mission media', and he has been making statements that are later being validated as the official Chinese position.

On the 244th anniversary of the founding of the US, the country has become the place worst impacted by the pandemic. It behaves like a backward, barbaric country. I believe if the US is really to head for the decline, year 2020 will be seen by history as the turning point. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 4, 2020

US-China trade barbs

China's constant jibes at the US, come at a time when the Trump-led administration has launched a multi-faceted crackdown on China's role in the Coronavirus outbreak, its constant abuse of power and its expansionist strategies.

Last month, Trump had called the novel Coronavirus “Kung Flu”, blaming China for the deadly outbreak across the globe. Addressing an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said that COVID-19 has more names than any other disease in history and he can name different versions of it.

To tackle the country's aggression in the South China sea, the US last week sent two aircraft carriers into the disputed waters to participate in military exercises, along with a B-52 bomber.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also called on China to immediately stop forced sterilisation of Uighur Muslims after reports of coercive family planning emerged. On June 17, Trump signed “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020” into law which condemns gross human rights violations of the ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China.

