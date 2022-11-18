Watch: Eerie Video Shows Dozens Of Sheep Trotting Round In A Circle For 12 Days In China

A flock of sheep in China has left the world bamboozled by walking in a big circle for several days for no apparent reason. According to The New York Post, dozens of sheep in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have been walking in a big circle for 12 consecutive days.

Footage captured on CCTV has displayed the eerie situation, where some sheep are seen walking in rotation, while others are standing still in the middle. According to Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily, the bizarre incident does not seem to have a probable cause yet, and cannot be attributed to any mental or physical condition of the group of sheep, who are in perfect health as per the outlet.

Miao, the shepherd who owns the flock, claimed that the situation initially started with just a few of the animals, but quickly got bizarre as more sheep joined in, Metro reported. To make matters even more peculiar, only the sheep belonging to the number 13 enclosure are participating in the spectacle. The rest, who reside in the remaining 33 enclosures at the farm, are not involved in the activity.

these sheep in china have been walking this pattern nonstop for 12 days now: portal in the making... pic.twitter.com/JbMmHxdXgI — Rogue Penguin (@roguepenquin) November 18, 2022

What could be the reason behind the sheep's bizarre behaviour?

The sheep in the circle have been performing the clockwise march since November 4, and it is unclear if the animals are taking a break from it to drink, eat, or sleep. While the mystery is yet to be unfolded, some have guessed that the behaviour is a symptom of Listeriosis, a serious bacterial infection that is also referred to as “circling disease.”

“Initially, affected animals are anorectic, depressed, and disoriented. They may propel themselves into corners, lean against stationary objects, or circle toward the affected side,” according to the medical textbook Merck Manual. According to it, the infection is caused due to contaminated or poor-quality fodder. However, in the case of goats and sheep, those infected with Listeriosis tend to die within 24 to 48 hours after symptoms emerge.