sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Melania Trump | Marital Rape | Middle East Conflict | Delhi Doctor Killing | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues

Published 08:09 IST, October 4th 2024

Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues

According to Jean-Jacques Purusi, governor of the South Kivu province, the death toll was provisional and the number of fatalities could rise.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues
Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:09 IST, October 4th 2024