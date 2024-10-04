Published 08:09 IST, October 4th 2024
Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues
According to Jean-Jacques Purusi, governor of the South Kivu province, the death toll was provisional and the number of fatalities could rise.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Congo Boat Capsize Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 78 as Rescue Operation Continues | Image: AP
08:09 IST, October 4th 2024