Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Damascus Airstrike Claims Lives of Four Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Sparks Accusations

The incident has intensified tensions in the region, with Iran pointing fingers at Israel for the attack.

Digital Desk
Dam
Representative image | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Iran has confirmed that four members of its esteemed Revolutionary Guards lost their lives in a missile strike on Damascus this Saturday. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) released a statement, confirming the casualties and condemning the attack, as per a report from The Guardian.

The statement from the IRGC accused the "criminal Zionist regime" of violating the Syrian capital, Damascus, during the airstrike. It highlighted that alongside several members of the Syrian armed forces, four military advisers from the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred in the assault.

What did the statement say?

"Once more the criminal Zionist regime has moved to violate the city of Damascus, the Syrian capital, and during an airstrike by the fighter jets of the invading and occupying regime a number of Syrian forces and four military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred," the IRGC statement asserted.

Iranian state television labeled the incident a "terrorist" attack by Israel. Additionally, it was mentioned that one of the deceased IRGC members was believed to be the head of the intelligence department of the Quds force, the most elite unit within the IRGC.

Iranian state-owned news network, Press TV, shared footage claiming to depict the "extensive devastation" caused by the strike in the Mazzah neighborhood on Saturday. The footage revealed the aftermath of the airstrike, showcasing the impact on the targeted area. The incident has intensified tensions in the region, with Iran pointing fingers at Israel for the attack. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

