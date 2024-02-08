Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Deers stotting in deep snow video goes viral | WATCH

The viral video captures a pair of deer gracefully bouncing through the deep snow, creating a visually stunning display against the serene, icy terrain

Rishi Shukla
Deer stotting in deep snow goes viral
Deer stotting in deep snow goes viral | Image:X/viral
The viral video captures a pair of deer gracefully bouncing through the deep snow, creating a visually stunning display against the serene, icy terrain. The rhythmic and seemingly playful movement, known as stotting, has left viewers in awe of the natural beauty and elegance of these majestic creatures.

Viral video on social media platform X has taken the internet by storm, with an impressive 2.6 million views. 

The video showcases a mesmerizing scene of deer engaged in a unique behavior known as stotting, set against a breathtaking backdrop of a snow-covered landscape. Despite the widespread attention, the exact location of this enchanting encounter remains unknown.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

