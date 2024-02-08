Advertisement

The viral video captures a pair of deer gracefully bouncing through the deep snow, creating a visually stunning display against the serene, icy terrain. The rhythmic and seemingly playful movement, known as stotting, has left viewers in awe of the natural beauty and elegance of these majestic creatures.

Viral video on social media platform X has taken the internet by storm, with an impressive 2.6 million views.

Deer Stotting in deep snow

pic.twitter.com/ao4HgQi5Vw — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 11, 2024

The video showcases a mesmerizing scene of deer engaged in a unique behavior known as stotting, set against a breathtaking backdrop of a snow-covered landscape. Despite the widespread attention, the exact location of this enchanting encounter remains unknown.

