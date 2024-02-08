Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Dog Survives 60-foot Fall Off Cliff, Rescued After A Night Alone Near Lake Superior

A courageous dog was saved this week after enduring a perilous 60-foot plunge from a cliff in Michigan and spending a frigid night alone in the wilderness.

Manasvi Asthana
Dog survives 60-foot fall off cliff, freezing night alone near Lake Superior
Dog survives 60-foot fall off cliff, freezing night alone near Lake Superior | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A courageous dog was saved this week after enduring a perilous 60-foot plunge from a cliff in Michigan and spending a frigid night alone in the wilderness. On Wednesday, Jan 10 evening, three-year-old Dancer got off her leash and tumbled from a steep cliff near Miners Castle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, as explained by the National Park Service (NPS).

“After hours of searching the area, Dancer’s owners were unable to locate their dog in the dark and were convinced she had not survived the fall,” read the press release.

Upon receiving notification about the missing pet rangers at the nearby Pictured Rocks Park dispatched a local rope rescue team from Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP) to search for the dog along the Lake Superior shoreline. However, the following morning three members of the SHARP rescue team located Dancer, described as "cold but alive."

“Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers,” the service captioned a photo of the pup being cradled by the smiling SHARP team.

Dancer, described as a "professional troublemaker," has now been reunited with her family and is on the road to recovery, as confirmed by the NPS.

“With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years. It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes issued a cautionary message to prospective visitors.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

