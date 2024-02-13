Ahead of PM Modi's Visit, Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Wreak Havoc in UAE; Red Alert Issued

Advertisement

Dubai Rain, Floods: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Dubai has been witnessing irregular weather conditions marked by exceptionally heavy rainfall and hailstorms, disrupting its typically dry climate. Following the unexpected downpour, the city is now grappling with flooding. As a precautionary measure, the Dubai government has asked its employees to work from home until February 13. Besides, the UAE's educational authority has also issued an order to continue distance learning in all government schools today.

Red, Amber Alerts Issued

As a precautionary measure, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and amber alerts, signalling ongoing wet conditions. Hail was observed across multiple areas in Abu Dhabi, surprising residents of the UAE with the abrupt weather shift. Yesterday, the NCM issued an orange weather alert, signalling ongoing unstable weather conditions across the UAE. Reports indicate that Dubai residents yesterday woke up to loud thunderstorms and lightning.

Massive Rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Reports said that significant rainfall was recorded in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. Besides, some areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah witnessed the formation of rainwater streams in their valleys.

Traffic Advisory Issued

Road and public service departments across all seven emirates have issued numerous safety advisories for motorists navigating through areas affected by rain. Moreover, there were reports of a lightning strike hitting the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest man-made structure.

‘Ahlan Modi’ Event Scaled Down

The ‘Ahlan Modi’ community event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi has been scaled down due to inclement weather conditions in the UAE. The event ‘Ahlan Modi’ (Hello Modi in Arabic) was scaled down after heavy rains and flashes of lightning were reported across the UAE overnight, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging.