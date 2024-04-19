Dubai Floods: Avoid Non-Essential Travel to UAE, says Indian Embassy

Advertisement

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a crucial advisory, urging inbound Indian passengers traveling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to consider rescheduling non-essential travel until operations resume, following unprecedented rainfall in the country.

In the wake of record-setting rains that have caused massive flooding in Dubai and surrounding areas, the Indian mission emphasized the importance of caution for travelers. While UAE authorities are tirelessly working to restore normalcy, the advisory highlights the need for passengers to await final confirmation from airlines regarding flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Advertisement

What exactly does the advisory say?

⚠️ IMPORTANT ADVISORY ⚠️ For Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through the Dubai International Airport. 24x7 @cgidubai

Helpline Numbers:

+971501205172

+971569950590

+971507347676

+971585754213@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/sGMv9XiSZT — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi)

The disruption caused by the exceptional weather conditions earlier this week has led to temporary limitations on inbound flights at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel.

"Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions," stated the advisory. "Inbound Indian passengers traveling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel until operations normalize."

Advertisement

To assist Indian nationals affected by the situation, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has activated emergency helpline numbers since April 17, offering support and guidance amidst the travel uncertainties.

Here is what else you need to know

We regret to inform cancellation of our flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our… — Air India (@airindia)

Meanwhile, Air India has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Dubai due to ongoing operational disruptions at the airport. The airline is actively working to re-accommodate affected customers on alternative flights once operations resume.

Advertisement

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume," assured Air India. "Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel until April 21, 2024, will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation."

As Dubai and the UAE strive to recover from the aftermath of the historic floods, the safety and well-being of travelers remain a top priority for authorities and airlines alike.



(With inputs from ANI)