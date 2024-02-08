English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

BREAKING: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Japan, no Tsunami warnings issued.

Digital Desk
Japan Earthquake
Japan Earthquake | Image:Republic TV
Tokyo:  A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit central Japan on Tuesday. Strong tremors were felt across the country but no tsunami warning has been given yet, the government said as per news agency AFP. The fresh tremors come nearly a week after a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Wajima and surrounding areas in central Japan leaving at least 168 dead and dozens missing. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that an earthquake occurred off the coast of the Sea of Japan, shaking the same region that was previously affected by a significant earthquake that caused damage in central Japan on January 1. The recent seismic activity has heightened concerns in the area, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or further impact. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow safety protocols as necessary.    

The deaths during the Japan earthquake on Jan 1 included 70 people in Wajima, 70 in Suzu, 18 in Anamizu and the rest were spread among four other towns. At least 323 people were still unaccounted for, a jump from some 100 earlier in the day as rescuers poured over a list of the region's population. Another 565 people were injured, and 1,390 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged.  Japanese meteorological officials warned strong quakes could persist for another month. Their frequency, while gradually diminishing, remained high compared to past quakes, totalling more than 1,000.   

If reports are to be believed, thousands of people are made homeless overnight and are living in weariness and uncertainty on the western coast of Japan, following the strong quake.  The rescue effort since the magnitude 7.6 New Year's Day quake has drawn thousands of troops, firefighters and police who picked through collapsed buildings Monday hoping to find survivors.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

