Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 07:17 IST

Elon Musk Faces Loss of USD 56 Billion Compensation Package in Landmark Delaware Court Ruling

Elon Musk is mandated to surrender a USD 55 billion compensation package, following a shareholder lawsuit accusing him of breaching duties to Tesla.

Digital Desk
Elon Musk
Tesla Founder Elon Musk. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Delaware: A judge has ruled that Elon Musk must relinquish a compensation package granted by Tesla's board of directors, potentially valued at over USD 56 billion. This decision in a Delaware court follows a shareholder lawsuit that took aim at Tesla CEO Musk and the directors, alleging breaches of their duties to the electric vehicle and solar panel manufacturer. The accusations centred around the misuse of corporate assets and unjust enrichment for Musk.

Plaintiff's lawyers argued that the pay package was dictated by Musk and was the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him.

Advertisement

Defence attorneys said the pay plan was fairly negotiated by a committee of independent directors, contained lofty performance milestones, and was blessed by a shareholder vote that was not even required. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 06:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  4. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. Henry Cavill Expresses Apprehensions Over Sex Scenes In Movies

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement