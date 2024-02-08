China has been doing this for at least 4 years. | Image: X

China is one of the most technologically developed countries in the world and a recent video shared on X proved it to be right.

An India-based engineer named Shantanu Goel who was visiting China, on social media platform X a video where passport scanning machines in the Asian country can speak Hindi.

His post read, "Landed in China These machines speak in Hindi on detecting my Indian passport."

Landed in #China These machines speak in Hindi on detecting my Indian passport :o pic.twitter.com/RgtyBTVVj9 — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) January 14, 2024

The picture is posted on the machines at the Foreigner Fingerprint Self-Collection Area, where the text is written in Hindi as well as Mandarin.

The post within 2 days went viral and has over 725.7 Views and over 4K likes. Curiously netizens asked questions.

A user said, "Only Hindi or did it have other languages."

To this, Goel responded by saying, "Was using the language of the country (eg Spanish, German, French etc). For India, defaulted to Hindi. Not sure if other languages were an option, didn't see a choice in the interface.

Furthermore, acting as it is no surprise, a user shared that China has been doing this for at least 4 years.

While another netizen said,, "That's how you make tourists and business travellers feel welcome. This is one of the secrets of China's success."

